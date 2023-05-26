THERE’S A REASON IT’S CALLED A DERANGEMENT SYNDROME: Trump gets blame for what the left is doing. . . in France.

From the comments: “Trump always gets the blame for what the left does. ‘See what you made me do?!’ They cry the cry of abusers everywhere.”

Macron is right about “decivilization” throughout the West at the hands of the left, though, and it’s amusing that the only response is that it’s a term originally employed by the right. Well, yes, the right noticed it first. But you wouldn’t listen then, would you, pundits?