PROFESSIONAL ETHICS CAN’T GET IN THE WAY OF POLITICAL POINT-SCORING: Ind. abortion doctor violated privacy laws in revealing girl’s rape, board rules. “An Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim violated privacy laws when she spoke to a newspaper about the case, the Indiana Medical Licensing Board concluded. The seven-member board, which is appointed by the governor, imposed a $3,000 fine and a letter of reprimand Thursday on Dr. Caitlin Bernard. The panel cleared her on the more serious charge of failing to report abuse of the girl in a timely manner, meaning she will keep her medical license. . . . The girl’s case made national headlines and ignited a political firestorm following the June 24 Supreme Court ruling that overturned the landmark abortion decision in Roe vs. Wade.”

Sounds as if she got off light.