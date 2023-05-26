EVERYONE HATES THEM: The QR-Code Menu Is Being Shown the Door: A dining innovation that once looked like the future has worn out its welcome with many restaurateurs, customers and servers who say it takes the joy out of dining. Plus, the real downside: “It’s very hard to order a $70 steak off a QR code — or a $200 bottle of wine. It just doesn’t feel right.”
