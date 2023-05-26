THERE ARE LEFTIES WHO THINK, THEY’RE JUST NOT EMPLOYED IN THE MSM: Left-wing Breakfast Club slams Dems over DeSantis Twitter launch criticism.

Even The Breakfast Club, which is very left wing, recognizes the genius in DeSantis doing the Twitter Space and how much more effective he is than Trump. Ignore the Twitter noise. This is the type of talk that hits with average voters. #DeSantis2024 pic.twitter.com/DLCJgh543H — Free (@KaladinFree) May 25, 2023

The notion that being popular enough to overload the servers and raise record money is somehow a failure seems odd to me.