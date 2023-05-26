HOW OUR COLLEGE LEADERS “CULL THE HERD.” DEI is a religion, except there’s no Golden Rule and anyone can be part of the Inquisition. No school is beneath its gaze–the victim here, Matthew Garrett, is a tenured prof at Bakersfield College, a California community college. Scott Gerber, who is going through a similar ordeal, is a tenured law professor at Ohio Northern University in tiny Ada, Ohio. (Disclaimer: Gerber is my client.) The people running higher ed are running it right into the ground, and at this point, they have to know it.