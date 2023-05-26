THOUGHTS ON the Hypergamy Hypothesis. “Educational hypergamy has gone into reverse. Now that women dominate education, they’re actively seeking less educated men, and vice versa. This seems to be because educational imbalances in favor of women have become normative; education is now a ‘proper’ ‘feminine’ trait. In contrast, income hypergamy is still widespread, important, and causing problems for non-compliers. Is the norm weakening over time? It’s hard to tell. . . . And for a laugh, compare the way academic papers talk about hypergamy in straight couples versus hypergamy in gay couples.”