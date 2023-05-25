TIME FOR CONSEQUENCES: Six in 10 want FBI officials in Russiagate prosecuted.
The Deep State bureaucrats have decided they’re not accountable to anyone. They need to be proved wrong, and examples need to be made.
TIME FOR CONSEQUENCES: Six in 10 want FBI officials in Russiagate prosecuted.
The Deep State bureaucrats have decided they’re not accountable to anyone. They need to be proved wrong, and examples need to be made.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.