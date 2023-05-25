WAR ON AMERICANS: DHS funds program that classifies Republican Party as “far right extremist” organization with links to Nazis.
This stuff is all being floated to justify further repression when the time is deemed right.
WAR ON AMERICANS: DHS funds program that classifies Republican Party as “far right extremist” organization with links to Nazis.
This stuff is all being floated to justify further repression when the time is deemed right.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.