IF THEY DON’T SWING HARD-REPUBLICAN IN 2024, THEY’LL KINDA DESERVE WHAT HAPPENS TO THEM: Virginia High School Admissions Changes That Severely Reduced Asian Student Enrollment Upheld By Appeals Court. “The hopes and dreams of Asian students, often from poor immigrant families, are dashed on the rocks of ‘equity’ and racial balancing.”
