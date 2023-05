DON SURBER: Already lying about Trump’s second term. “The reporter — Sophia Cai — neither talked to the president nor did she quote his public statements much. She just speculated and exaggerated his positions. In other words, she did the same piss-poor reporting that one has come to expect from the DC press corps. . . . What Cai did reveal was the 2024 version of Orange Man Bad. Spoiler alert: They will call him a fascist again.”

Wow. Didn’t see that one coming.