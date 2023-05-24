CREATIVE DESTRUCTION: Three Companies to Buy Most Virgin Orbit Assets. “The auction results rule out any attempt to keep the company intact and bring it out of bankruptcy under new ownership. Virgin Orbit said May 9 it had heard from ‘multiple’ parties who were interested in buying the entire company and resuming launch operations. It did not identify any of those parties, which were among more than 30 ‘indications of interest’ in the company’s assets it fielded.”