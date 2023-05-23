MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: The biggest threat to our military just might be DEI indoctrination.. “Last fiscal year, the Army fell 25% short of its recruiting goals. This is a Bud Light-level failure. . . . Back in his anti-war days, former Sen. John Kerry asked who wants to be the last man to die for a mistake. Today the question is: Who wants to be the first?”
