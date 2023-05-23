I DUNNO, I THINK THIS ARGUMENT MIGHT GET TRACTION WITH THE SUPREME COURT: Harlan Crow’s Lawyers Say Congress Doesn’t Have Authority to Investigate Supreme Court.

Harlan Crow, the Texas billionaire and GOP megadonor with close ties to Clarence Thomas, refused to answer questions from a Senate committee about his years of gifts to the Supreme Court justice. Crow’s lawyers in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee argued that Congress does not have “the authority to investigate Mr. Crow’s personal friendship” with Thomas, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by Bloomberg News. “The Committee has not identified a valid legislative purpose for its investigation and is not authorized to conduct an ethics investigation of a Supreme Court Justice,” wrote Crow’s lawyers, who are from the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. They added that the committee is “targeting Justice Thomas for special and unwarranted opprobrium.”

They just can’t stand a strong Black man in a position of power.

But while Congress has the power to set some constraints over the Court, this mean-spirited and obviously political effort is pretty shady. And I very much doubt that Dick Durbin could withstand the kind of scrutiny he wants to aim at Thomas and Crow.