THIS SHOULD BE OBVIOUS, BUT GOOD: Preliminary Injunction Against ‘Disparag[ing]’ or ‘Frivolous’ Claims About School Board or Employees violates the First Amendment, holds the Louisiana Court of Appeal.

“The School Board also accused Ms. Kellett of being critical of the School Board and publicly discussing ‘her child’s special needs’ and individual education plan with the media. Ms. Kellett allegedly maintained a ‘live web blog and other ongoing social media posts’ that involved discussion and disclosure of information related to the School Board, the special education program, and other identified individuals.”

In other words, know your place, peasant, and don’t criticize your betters.

Make them pay for this arrogance.