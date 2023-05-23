CDR SALAMANDER: The U.S. Navy in Disrepair.

That’s right kiddies; that rusting eyesore is the flagship of SNMG2. The US Navy decided that this was the warship they wanted to represent the US Navy and the nation it serves. This was an act of commission – of intent – as conscious of an act as that which ensured that in the last few years that warship was not manned, trained, equipped, or maintained at a level which would allow for basic maintenance. Even as she got ready to get underway, no one stopped her. No one tried a last minute fix. The whole evolution has an ambiance of, “Who cares. Send her.”

Hey, the time and money for those trans-inclusion seminars has to come from somewhere.

Plus: “Next time someone gives you some unnecessarily complicated explanation as to why the US Navy has severe recruiting problems, just stop them short and show them the picture of the WILLIAMS and ask them, ‘Would you want to serve in this Navy? Would you want your friends, family, or potential mate see you waving from this deck?’“