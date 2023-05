FORMER BORDER PATROL CHIEF SAYS CARTELS CONTROL BORDER: Contrary to common sense and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, the U.S. border is not secure, it is in fact under the direct control of the Mexican drug cartels.

And they have operatives in many U.S. cities, often with strong ties to gangs like MS13, according to former U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, testifying this morning before subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee.