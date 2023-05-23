MARK JUDGE: The liberal hypocrisy over ‘banned books.’

When I was in 5th Grade, or maybe 6th, they took the Dr. Doolittle books off the school library shelves because they were insensitive to indigenous peoples or some such. I was incensed, since I was in the middle of reading them. The school librarian kept them behind the counter and let me finish them before she shipped them off to wherever discarded books go.

I always think of this, which happened back in the 1970s, when people say that conservatives have started to ban books in school libraries.