#JOURNALISM: WaPo Reporter Asked Tim Scott If He Is Still A Virgin.
Seems kinda problematic for a white reporter to ask a black man if he can keep his sex drive under control.
#JOURNALISM: WaPo Reporter Asked Tim Scott If He Is Still A Virgin.
Seems kinda problematic for a white reporter to ask a black man if he can keep his sex drive under control.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.