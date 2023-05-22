CDR SALAMANDER:

If there is a characteristic of the last few years; abandonment.

Abandonment, either of duties, friends, families, or principals was once seen as a disgrace and blight on ones honor. Now? I don’t think so.

We abandoned thousands, really tens of thousands, of American citizens, family members, and allies in Afghanistan.

Recently we abandoned almost as many in Sudan.

After a news cycle or two, the press loses interest. Our politicians – or at least most of them – move on.

The fault is not so much our government or civil society, but really it is all of our’s fault.

We allow this abandonment – this disregard for ethics, this amoral failure of responsibility to protect and honor our word – to stand for unwritten agreements. Abandonment breaks the bonds stewardship that binds a society together.

We fail the fundamentals – and then wonder why we cannot execute anything more effectively. We shrug at dishonor, and then wonder where the quality of civil society went.

No one in power is challenged. No one is held accountable … unless it fits a certain agenda.

Our Navy can be no different. Every oath has a price, to some.