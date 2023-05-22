MARK JUDGE:

Journalists are scum, and crystals and mediation are no way to deal with them. (I did find it ironic that uber-woke Roig-Franzia called combat Marine Allen a cocksucker and not the other way around). Incredibly, Jim VandeHei has no concept of how the media works today, how corrupt it has become—how journalists are a bunch of cocksuckers. It shows that it’s possible to be the co-founder of several media companies in D.C. and have no street smarts. VandeHei hasn’t even grasped the fundamentals: the media lies. They have the story written before they call you. When they get stuff wrong, they never correct, because they never intended to tell the truth in the first place. VandeHei doesn’t know this?