SALENA ZITO ON THE FAR-LEFT SURGE IN ALLEGHENY COUNTY: How the Democratic establishment gave way to a new generation of progressives. “What people missed is that the left-wing challengers were patient, organized and strategic: They picked races they knew they could win, and didn’t overreach. And they have gone nearly undefeated in every race in Allegheny County for several years now.”
