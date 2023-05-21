SO MUCH FOR “VIRTUALLY NORMAL,” IN 2023: Andrew Sullivan: The Queers Versus The Homosexuals: We are in a new era. And the erasure of gay men and lesbians is intensifying. “There are fewer and fewer exclusively gay male spaces left. Lesbian bars? Almost gone entirely. Lesbians themselves? On their way out. Dylan Mulvaney is exemplary of the new queer order: a femme gay man who had to take female hormones to stay relevant. (Compare and contrast with disco icon Sylvester’s view of gay liberation: ‘I could be the queen that I really was without having a sex change or being on hormones.’ We are going backward, not forward.)”

Meanwhile, universities are re-segregating, with establishment support. The far-right’s takeover of “progressive” politics is almost complete!