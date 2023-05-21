21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: Over 70% of Americans cheat at bachelor, bachelorette parties, survey shows. “Delaware topped the list as the most unfaithful state, with nearly 89% of its residents admitting to cheating on their partners while attending bachelor or bachelorette parties.” To be fair, the definition of “cheating” here is fairly broad, though there’s a breakdown.
