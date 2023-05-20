HMM: Chevy Silverado EV’s Huge Range Puts Teslas and Ford F-150 Lightning to Shame. “According to the Detroit Free Press, Harvey stated that the 2024 Silverado EV WT will get an EPA-estimated 450 miles on a single charge. That’s an impressive number when you consider the Ford F-150 Lightning’s best of 320 miles, the Rivian R1T’s 314 miles, the GMC Hummer EV pickup’s 329 miles, and the estimated mileage of the upcoming Ram 1500 Rev coming in around 350 miles.”

Of course, those ranges shrink if you’re hauling heavy things.