RON DESANTIS: “The chance of us backing down on that is zero.”

Standing behind the counter before a screen flashing ‘famous visitors,’ DeSantis said of Disney: ‘They’re going to live under the same laws as everybody else. They’re going to pay their fair share of taxes and they’re not going to govern themselves. We the people are going to govern, and to put one corporation on a pedestal and let them be exempt from the laws is not good policy,’ he said.

‘It’s not free market economics. And it’s not something that our state is going to be involved in. And so we will not change from that. They can do whatever they want. I know people try to chirp and say this or that. The chance of us backing down on that is zero.’