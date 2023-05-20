MARK JUDGE: All The President’s Men looks very different in 2023. “In 2016 and 2020, it was the Left doing what Nixon’s flunkies once did. Russiagate, as Durham reported, was based on opposition research paid for by Hillary Clinton. Fittingly enough, a young Hillary Clinton was a low-level attorney working for the Watergate lawyers. And then there’s the Twitter Files, with its intersection of governmental bureaucracy and high-tech companies conspiring to censor thought they don’t approve of. They also squashed reports about the Hunter Biden laptop, which more than 50 former and current intelligence officials falsely said was fake.”