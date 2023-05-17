MASSIVE RESISTANCE TO BRUEN IN MARYLAND: Maryland governor signs gun-control bills tightening requirements, NRA sues. “Moore said the measures he signed into law demonstrate that the state won’t back down from the challenges of addressing gun violence plaguing the nation.”

Well, except that they won’t do anything about urban gangs and lawlessness, or the corruption and incompetence of the Baltimore city government, or, you know, anything that might actually make a difference. But tightening the screws on middle-class people with permits, they’re totally up for that.