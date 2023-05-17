I USED TO THINK TRADITIONAL PUBLISHERS WERE CRAZY. INSTEAD OF SELLING, THEY WANTED TO “EDUCATE” THE PUBLIC: Miller Lite Wants to Lecture Us on Feminism Now.
Turns out they were at the vanguard of the tide of crazy.
