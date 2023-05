LOOK, MY SHOCKED FACE IS GETTING WORN OUT: The Return to the Office Has Stalled.

The work at home trend for a lot of professions was inevitable. Yes, there are exceptions. But it was only being delayed because management hated it. Then they forced everyone to work from home. Now they want people to go back. And pay commuting costs with Joe-Biden-Fuel. And they’re shocked we don’t want to. These, ladies and gentlemen are geniuses in their own minds.