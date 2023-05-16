THE BRIBERY SCANDAL ? BIDEN CAN’T/WON’T ANSWER: Logic tells us that which is A cannot simultaneously be Non-A. That means Biden’s claim he never talks to Hunter about his business and his claim Hunter made no profits on doing business with China cannot both be true. Unless Joe was getting financial reports?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.