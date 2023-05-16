EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Man Got Into National Security Adviser’s Home Undetected By Secret Service.
I’m beginning to think that the Secret Service’s skillset lies mostly in drunken whoring and coverups.
EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Man Got Into National Security Adviser’s Home Undetected By Secret Service.
I’m beginning to think that the Secret Service’s skillset lies mostly in drunken whoring and coverups.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.