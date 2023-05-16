CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Gun rights advocates win major challenge to N.J.’s tough concealed carry law. “A new law limiting concealed carry of guns in New Jersey suffered another defeat in federal court Tuesday as a judge ordered state officials not to enforce its tight restrictions pending a flurry of legal challenges from gun rights advocates. The ruling means New Jerseyans with proper permits are free to carry handguns at beaches, public parks, bars and restaurants — places from where Gov. Phil Murphy and his Democratic allies in the state Legislature sought to ban firearms in an effort to curb gun violence.”

Well, in an effort to curb something.