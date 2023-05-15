MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: Democrats throwing black voters under bus for new progressive agenda. “Sorry, black voters. You’re being replaced. . . . Public housing, already in short supply, is being diverted from black citizens to illegal immigrants. Is it really surprising Chicago’s blacks are unhappy? But, you know, when you’re a pushover, you get taken for granted. And when your community goes 97% for the Democrats, you’re a pushover.”
