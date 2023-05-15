BLUE ON BLUE: Identity politics eats itself in Hispanic-majority Compton. “The story of people of color calling on White leaders to cede power for more diverse representation is deeply rooted in American history. But Compton reflects a newer power struggle, which experts say the nation may see more of in the years to come as traditional White and Black strongholds grow more Latino and the Latino community demands more political representation. . . . It’s important to keep Black people in charge, said Jasmine Gates, 27, founder of the New Black History Makers in Compton, who supported Reynaga’s opponent, Sharif.”