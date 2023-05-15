MORE OLDER ADULTS dying from falls. “For one, she said, more older adults these days are surviving serious medical conditions like heart attack and stroke — a good thing. But living with the aftereffects of those conditions can also put people at increased risk of falls. Another factor, Tripken said, is that so many older adults now are taking multiple medications — some of which, or combinations of which, can cause dizziness or other side effects that contribute to falls.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.