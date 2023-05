I’VE SAID IT. IT MIGHT NOT BE WHAT YOU WANT, BUT IT IS WHAT IT IS: Trump Likely Wins 2024 Despite ‘Campaign of Lawfare’ Against Him, Historian Says.

And he for sure wins the nomination. The general election… well, he wins too, but winning in 2020 didn’t stick once the vote counters weighed in. So, let’s keep that in mind. The 3rd box might be out of our reach. Even if 300% of the population vote.