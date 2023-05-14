A GENERATION OF WEAKLINGS: Oxford debate society to offer counseling for students to cope with gender critic’s talk. “One of the world’s oldest and most prestigious debating societies will offer an emotional support team and a ‘welfare space’ to help students cope with an upcoming speaker who has criticized the dominant transgender ideology.”
