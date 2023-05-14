DEMOCRATS ARE ALWAYS THREATENING VIOLENCE IF THEY DON’T GET THEIR WAY: Democrat Senator Says People Will ‘Revolt’ If Supreme Court Blocks Gun Control.
Maybe people should revolt if it doesn’t.
DEMOCRATS ARE ALWAYS THREATENING VIOLENCE IF THEY DON’T GET THEIR WAY: Democrat Senator Says People Will ‘Revolt’ If Supreme Court Blocks Gun Control.
Maybe people should revolt if it doesn’t.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.