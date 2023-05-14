TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Delaware former teacher at middle school accused of having 2-month ‘sexual relationship’ with student. “Delaware State Police arrested Reed Messer, 42, of Greenville, South Carolina, for several counts of rape and sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust. . . . Messer has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, and 10 counts each of third- and fourth-degree rape, all of which are felonies.”