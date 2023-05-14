OUR ENTIRE JOURNALISTIC CLASS NEEDS TO GROW UP AND DO ITS JOB: All shook up: CNN CEO tells media reporter Oliver Darcy to quit sniveling about Trump.
Related: Here Are More Details About CNN’s CEO Berating His Media Reporter Over Trump Coverage.
