GOODER AND HARDER: Mail Delivery Halted for an Entire Zip Code in Seattle. “Some south Seattle residents are claiming a significant ‘mail fail’ is occurring as the United States Postal Service (USPS) has halted mail delivery due to a rise in recent vandalism and theft. A sign at a nearby U.S. Postal Service office in Columbia City is telling residents in the ‘98118’ zip code to pick up their mail in person at an annex office, located at 5920 Martin Luther King Jr Way South.”

Plus: “Property crime has been on the rise in the Seattle area, in the Northwest, and kind of across the country — and mail theft is unfortunately one of those areas that have been targeted significantly with that uptick in crime.”