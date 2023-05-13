FAILED PRESIDENT SAYS WHAT? Obama on the view of gun ownership in America. “I think somehow — and there are a lot of historical reasons for this — gun ownership in this country became an ideological issue, and a partisan issue, in ways that it shouldn’t be.”

What he means by this is that his divisive and partisan efforts backfired and now he’s sad to be on the losing side.

First comment on the story: “According to Everytown the state with the strongest gun laws is CA and they’ve had 16 mass shootings so far this year according to the Gun Violence Archive data. The state with the highest firearms per capita is Wyoming and they have had 0 mass shooting so far this year. The state with highest gun ownership rate is Montana and they have had zero mass shootings so far this year. California’s gun ownership rate of 28% is almost a third of that of Montana but they have had had 16 mass shootings. According to Everytown stats with respect to gun related violence in Montana and Wyoming; 84% of gun related deaths are suicides in Montana and 86% in Wyoming. 11% of gun related deaths are homicides in Montana and 10% in Wyoming. In California, 45% of gun related deaths are homicides.”

Plus: “Yet he allows himself to be surrounded by armed guards 24/7.”

Related: “So Biden is saying he got into the race to sharpen the divisions.”