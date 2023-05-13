YES, BUT HE WAS A WHITE GUY: Former NYC First Lady Told Residents To ‘Physically Intervene’ To Stop Street Harassment. “Two years ago, the wife of New York City’s then-mayor told residents to stand up for fellow residents to stop street harassment, including by ‘physically intervening’ – an act for which Marine Daniel Penny was taken into custody for on Friday.”
