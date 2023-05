WELL, THERE’S CERTAINLY A SHORTAGE OF NATURAL INTELLIGENCE THERE: Google Unveils Plan to Demolish the Journalism Industry Using AI. “If Google’s AI is going to mulch up original work and provide a distilled version of it to users at scale, without ever connecting them to the original work, how will publishers continue to monetize their work?”

As I can attest firsthand, Google (along with Facebook) has already wrecked the digital ad business.