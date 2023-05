THESE PEOPLE FELL IN LOVE WITH BAD SCIENCE FICTION OF THE FIFTIES, AND WANT THEIR PUBLIC REFECTORIES: Democrats Propose Universal School Meals Program Act to End ‘School Lunch Shaming’.

Also, to avoid “embarrassing” people we don’t ask for proof of citizenship or even a photo ID. I’d say it’s time to embarrass people and stop being idiots. No one ever died of shame, but people do die of corrupt elections and government overreach.