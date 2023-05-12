HEY, THEY WOULDN’T INDICT BERNARD GOETZ: Bob McManus: Alvin Bragg didn’t trust a grand jury to do his bidding in Daniel Penny subway chokehold case.
In less bizarre times — that is, before America lost its bearings on matters of crime, criminals, and simple justice itself — the case wouldn’t be complicated: A vagrant was menacing subway passengers, a straphanger reacted, the vagrant died — and a grand jury could be trusted to do the right thing.
But those days are history.
While true justice demands context, that doesn’t seem to matter to Bragg — nor to those activists determined to define everything in racial terms.
Penny is white; Neely was black.
That’s all the activists needed.
I remember when meting out justice based on racial prejudice was supposed to be bad. Now it’s “progressive.”