HEY, THEY WOULDN’T INDICT BERNARD GOETZ: Bob McManus: Alvin Bragg didn’t trust a grand jury to do his bidding in Daniel Penny subway chokehold case.

In less bizarre times — that is, before America lost its bearings on matters of crime, criminals, and simple justice itself — the case wouldn’t be complicated: A vagrant was menacing subway passengers, a straphanger reacted, the vagrant died — and a grand jury could be trusted to do the right thing.

But those days are history.

While true justice demands context, that doesn’t seem to matter to Bragg — nor to those activists determined to define everything in racial terms.

Penny is white; Neely was black.

That’s all the activists needed.