THERE HAVE BEEN PEOPLE SAYING THIS FOR YEARS: Robert F. Kennedy: It Looks Like Almost Every Mass Shooter Is On SSRI Drugs. “Anecdotally, it appears that almost every one of these shooters were on SSRIs or some other psychiatric drug… and NIH will not study that because it will offend the pharmaceutical industry.”
