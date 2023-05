COLOR ME UNSURPRISED: Research shows home working didn’t harm mental health at the start of the pandemic—but things changed later on.

Personally, I really enjoyed setting up my 3 camera studio for online teaching. And I enjoyed using it for a semester and a half. Then in the middle of Spring 2021 I was suddenly and intensely over it. And pretty much everyone I talked to, students and faculty alike, felt the same way about remote classes at about the same time.