BLUE ON BLUE: WATCH: College Students Boo, Turn Back On NYC Mayor Eric Adams During Commencement Speech. “Graduates from the City University of New York (CUNY) School of Law turned their backs and yelled as New York City Mayor Eric Adams delivered the school’s 2023 commencement address. The heckling followed a protest over proposed budget cuts to the school by Adams and criticisms over his response to the death of Jordan Neely. Students interrupted, yelled, and booed during Adams’ remarks, which occurred during a Friday graduation ceremony at the Colden Auditorium of Queens College.”

I predict more budget cuts in their future.