OH, THAT LIBERAL FASCISM: AOC’s PAC funneled thousands to org financing disruptive climate protest groups.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s political action committee has passed thousands of dollars to an environmental organization funding disruptive climate protest groups, records reviewed by Fox News Digital show.

Courage to Change, the New York Democrat’s PAC, directed a $9,000 donation to the Los Angeles-based Climate Emergency Fund (CEF) in the fall of 2021, according to federal filings. The CEF finances far-left groups worldwide that undertake radical tactics to draw attention to what they say is a rapidly warming planet on the brink of destruction if aggressive policies are not pursued.

“We’re in this kind of surreal situation in which scientists are telling us this is the point of no return,” Margaret Klein Salamon, CEF’s executive director, previously said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. “And yet all of our institutions — they’re all just marching forward with a little bit of window dressing talk about sustainability, but basically continuing as usual.”

“So these activists intervene and they say, ‘Things are not normal. They’re so bad that I’m gonna do this crazy thing and glue myself to a painting or a frame,'” Salamon continued. “It only makes sense because of how absolutely terrible the climate emergency is.”